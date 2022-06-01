LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 19,508 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,643,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

