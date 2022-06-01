LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Neutral”

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

LYB stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

