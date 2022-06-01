Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of MMP opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

