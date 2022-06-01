Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

