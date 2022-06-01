Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,235,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

