McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 27,281 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $328.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

