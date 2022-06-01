Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 385 to GBX 460. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mediclinic International traded as high as GBX 397.20 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.00), with a volume of 352652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($4.92).

In other Mediclinic International news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of Mediclinic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($92,611.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 338.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

