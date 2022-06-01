Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.32.

MDT opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

