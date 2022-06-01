Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 400 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,286.12 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,304.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,429.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

