Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,705 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.70, for a total transaction of $2,008,693.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,261,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.32. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Morningstar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

