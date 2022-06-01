MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares worth $41,304,734. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.