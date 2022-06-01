Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Mueller Industries worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $246,966,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 171.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

