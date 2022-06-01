Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $16,081,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 67.9% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 302,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.