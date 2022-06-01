Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

