National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,706,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

