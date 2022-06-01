Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Nelnet worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNI opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 72.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

