NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of NewMarket worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in NewMarket by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.88 and its 200-day moving average is $331.99. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEU. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

