Northern Trust Corp Acquires 21,664 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of PubMatic worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

PubMatic stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

