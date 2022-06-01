Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,953 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Atlas worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 420,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Atlas (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.