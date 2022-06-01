Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of NeoGames worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,313.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

