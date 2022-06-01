Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Global Water Resources worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,860 shares of company stock valued at $269,694. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRS opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.