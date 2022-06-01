Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

