Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.05.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

