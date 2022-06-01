Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek Sells 28,265 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

