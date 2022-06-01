ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of ONE Gas worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

