OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

