Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 109,240 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 109,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $620,483.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Organogenesis stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,647,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

