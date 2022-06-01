PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of PBF Energy worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,287,183 shares in the company, valued at $440,045,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock worth $149,741,533. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

