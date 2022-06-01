PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.