PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,878. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

