Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 281,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Pentair by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 759,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

