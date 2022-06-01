PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.37 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

