Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.45.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 398,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $70,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 990,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,861 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

