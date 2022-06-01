Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $342.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $277.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,877,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

