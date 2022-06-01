Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLXS opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
