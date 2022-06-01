Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $39,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

