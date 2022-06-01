PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 26,253 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 138,463 shares during the period.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

