Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Points.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 176.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.