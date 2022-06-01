Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Insider Jill Francine Waite Sells 44,614 Shares of Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

