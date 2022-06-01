PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $233.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.37 million to $239.80 million. PRA Group posted sales of $285.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $938.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.57 million to $957.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $952.38 million, with estimates ranging from $909.15 million to $988.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.