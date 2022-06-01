Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 105 shares of company stock worth $145,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,565.99 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,647.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,413.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,270.64.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

