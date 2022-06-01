Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,763 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $907,764 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

