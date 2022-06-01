Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,556 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,608,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 830,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 997.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

NYSE TME opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

