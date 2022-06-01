Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 265.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Certara by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Certara by 3,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 556,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

