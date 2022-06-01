Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,315 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.