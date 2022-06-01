Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.