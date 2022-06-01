Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 239.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of OrthoPediatrics worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

KIDS opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

