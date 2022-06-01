Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

