Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

