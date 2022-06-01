Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $803,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $740.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

