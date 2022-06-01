Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Clearfield worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.